Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated unit that is spacious with an open floor plan. Renovated two bedroom and two bath. Each bedroom features its own private bathroom. Located in a gated community this unit is equipped with private patio, second floor balcony, and two private parking spots. Includes private washer and dryer. Very close to many Lake Highlands shopping and restaurants for fun entertainment.