Spacious two bedroom, two bath half-duplex located in Lakewood Elementary attendance area. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large living area with ample natural light opens to private backyard patio and detached one car garage. Functionally designed layout features new hard flooring and contemporary paint throughout. Second floor master retreat includes dual sinks and large walk in closest with washer and dryer.