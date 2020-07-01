All apartments in Dallas
6514 Clearhaven Circle

6514 Clearhaven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6514 Clearhaven Circle, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
A rare Prestonwood find! Spacious 5-bedroom, 4-full-bath executive home in highly-desirable area with top-rated Richardson schools. Boasts 2 HUGE living areas, walls of windows overlooking beautiful pool-backyard oasis, versatile floor plan with large master bedroom suite downstairs, extensive granite counter tops and wood floors. Centrally-located: minutes to shops, fine restaurants, entertainment and everything else that trendy Addison has to offer. Easy excess to tollway and main highways, minutes from City-line, UTD, and a newly-developed State Farm insurance corridor. Filled with natural light and very well-cared for by the owner. Enjoy worry-free living-yard and pool maintenance included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Clearhaven Circle have any available units?
6514 Clearhaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 Clearhaven Circle have?
Some of 6514 Clearhaven Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 Clearhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Clearhaven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Clearhaven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6514 Clearhaven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6514 Clearhaven Circle offer parking?
No, 6514 Clearhaven Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6514 Clearhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 Clearhaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Clearhaven Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6514 Clearhaven Circle has a pool.
Does 6514 Clearhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 6514 Clearhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Clearhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6514 Clearhaven Circle has units with dishwashers.

