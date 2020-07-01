6514 Clearhaven Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

A rare Prestonwood find! Spacious 5-bedroom, 4-full-bath executive home in highly-desirable area with top-rated Richardson schools. Boasts 2 HUGE living areas, walls of windows overlooking beautiful pool-backyard oasis, versatile floor plan with large master bedroom suite downstairs, extensive granite counter tops and wood floors. Centrally-located: minutes to shops, fine restaurants, entertainment and everything else that trendy Addison has to offer. Easy excess to tollway and main highways, minutes from City-line, UTD, and a newly-developed State Farm insurance corridor. Filled with natural light and very well-cared for by the owner. Enjoy worry-free living-yard and pool maintenance included in the rent!