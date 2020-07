Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom home located in sought after Lakewood Elementary attendance area. This lovely home has been well maintained and features hardwood floors, a great layout with large living area, dining off of the kitchen and bedrooms in the rear. Clean, light and bright and ready for move in. Great location and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, White Rock Lake, and downtown.