Amenities

dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3BD-2BA-1GA home located in Dallas. Cozy living area, large kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, new flooring and paint through out the home. Fenced yard, great for entertaining family and friends. Easy access I-20 and I-45. Close to parks and schools. Plenty of restaurants in area and shopping close by. Dallas ISD