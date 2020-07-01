All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

640 S Pearl Expy

640 South Pearl Expressway · No Longer Available
Location

640 South Pearl Expressway, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Designed for an urban yet neighborhood lifestyle in the bustling Farmers Market neighborhood, this 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath contemporary townhome exudes style & provides exceptional access to work & play in downtown Dallas. This home offers 2,196 sqft of living space with hardwoods, marble counters, custom shutters, and private rooftop terrace with stunning views of the Dallas skyline. The open design of the living-kitchen-dining were made for entertaining. The oversized master bedroom leads to a grand bathroom with jetted tub, sep shower and walk-in closet. Property is also available furnished, or at a reduced rate for long-term lease. Landlord pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 S Pearl Expy have any available units?
640 S Pearl Expy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 S Pearl Expy have?
Some of 640 S Pearl Expy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 S Pearl Expy currently offering any rent specials?
640 S Pearl Expy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 S Pearl Expy pet-friendly?
No, 640 S Pearl Expy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 640 S Pearl Expy offer parking?
Yes, 640 S Pearl Expy offers parking.
Does 640 S Pearl Expy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 S Pearl Expy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 S Pearl Expy have a pool?
Yes, 640 S Pearl Expy has a pool.
Does 640 S Pearl Expy have accessible units?
No, 640 S Pearl Expy does not have accessible units.
Does 640 S Pearl Expy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 S Pearl Expy has units with dishwashers.

