640 S Pearl Expy

Designed for an urban yet neighborhood lifestyle in the bustling Farmers Market neighborhood, this 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath contemporary townhome exudes style & provides exceptional access to work & play in downtown Dallas. This home offers 2,196 sqft of living space with hardwoods, marble counters, custom shutters, and private rooftop terrace with stunning views of the Dallas skyline. The open design of the living-kitchen-dining were made for entertaining. The oversized master bedroom leads to a grand bathroom with jetted tub, sep shower and walk-in closet. Property is also available furnished, or at a reduced rate for long-term lease. Landlord pays HOA dues.