6340 Rincon Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Duplex in the Lakewood Area has Beautiful Laminate Wood Floors throughout! Both Large Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets & Ceiling Fans! Both Full Bathrooms have Sparkling Vintage Tile & Extra Storage! Spacious Formal Living-Dining Room has Chandelier & Crown Moldings! Chefs Kitchen with Granite Counters opens to the Large Den & Private Patio with Fenced Yard! Full-Size Washer-Dryer connections! Attached Garage has Extra Storage! Conveniently located! Very Nice! Only 1 small older pet will be considered.