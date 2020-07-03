All apartments in Dallas
6340 Rincon Way · No Longer Available
Location

6340 Rincon Way, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Duplex in the Lakewood Area has Beautiful Laminate Wood Floors throughout! Both Large Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets & Ceiling Fans! Both Full Bathrooms have Sparkling Vintage Tile & Extra Storage! Spacious Formal Living-Dining Room has Chandelier & Crown Moldings! Chefs Kitchen with Granite Counters opens to the Large Den & Private Patio with Fenced Yard! Full-Size Washer-Dryer connections! Attached Garage has Extra Storage! Conveniently located! Very Nice! Only 1 small older pet will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 Rincon Way have any available units?
6340 Rincon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6340 Rincon Way have?
Some of 6340 Rincon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 Rincon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6340 Rincon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 Rincon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6340 Rincon Way is pet friendly.
Does 6340 Rincon Way offer parking?
Yes, 6340 Rincon Way offers parking.
Does 6340 Rincon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6340 Rincon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 Rincon Way have a pool?
No, 6340 Rincon Way does not have a pool.
Does 6340 Rincon Way have accessible units?
No, 6340 Rincon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 Rincon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6340 Rincon Way has units with dishwashers.

