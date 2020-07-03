6340 Rincon Way

Updated Duplex in the Lakewood Area has Beautiful Laminate Wood Floors throughout! Both Large Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets & Ceiling Fans! Both Full Bathrooms have Sparkling Vintage Tile & Extra Storage! Spacious Formal Living-Dining Room has Chandelier & Crown Moldings! Chefs Kitchen with Granite Counters opens to the Large Den & Private Patio with Fenced Yard! Full-Size Washer-Dryer connections! Attached Garage has Extra Storage! Conveniently located! Very Nice! Only 1 small older pet will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
