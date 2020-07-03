6334 Belgrade Avenue

Amenities

* Rental Application Accepted, lease pending* Newly remodeled, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in charming East Dallas neighborhood, ready for move in. Upgrades include new flooring, interior paint and texture, new fixtures, newly tiled shower surround. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with shaker style cabinets, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious back yard would allow for a potential home addition, man cave or she shed, with additional back alley access. Easily accessible to downtown Dallas. Bring offers.