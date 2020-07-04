6325 Benavides Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly updated! Home has just received a long list of improvements including luxury vinyl plank floorin, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and all new light fixtures. Large living room which is open to the dining room and kitchen, new vanities in bathrooms. Perfect split floorpan with master downstairs and guest beds upstairs. Minimum two year lease is required with good rental history. Pets case by case. No evictions. No judgment or lien from previous landlord. Each 18+ who is going to live in the house must submit an app. Must make 3x more than the monthly rent.