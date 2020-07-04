All apartments in Dallas
6325 Benavides Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:24 AM

6325 Benavides Drive

6325 Benavides Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6325 Benavides Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Freshly updated! Home has just received a long list of improvements including luxury vinyl plank floorin, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and all new light fixtures. Large living room which is open to the dining room and kitchen, new vanities in bathrooms. Perfect split floorpan with master downstairs and guest beds upstairs. Minimum two year lease is required with good rental history. Pets case by case. No evictions. No judgment or lien from previous landlord. Each 18+ who is going to live in the house must submit an app. Must make 3x more than the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Benavides Drive have any available units?
6325 Benavides Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6325 Benavides Drive have?
Some of 6325 Benavides Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Benavides Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Benavides Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Benavides Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6325 Benavides Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6325 Benavides Drive offer parking?
No, 6325 Benavides Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6325 Benavides Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Benavides Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Benavides Drive have a pool?
No, 6325 Benavides Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Benavides Drive have accessible units?
No, 6325 Benavides Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Benavides Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6325 Benavides Drive has units with dishwashers.

