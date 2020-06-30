6322 Malcolm Drive

Amenities
Lakewood area living close to Mockingbird and Lakewood shopping. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mockingbird Elementary attendance zone. Hardwood floors throughout, large living room with fireplace open to dining room. Bright white kitchen with granite counters, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer. Built in storage. Master bedroom has French doors leading to backyard patio. Side entrance into mudroom. Large backyard with mature trees. Detached two car garage with opener. Wood fence and electric gate.