Dallas, TX
6322 Malcolm Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:42 PM

6322 Malcolm Drive

6322 Malcolm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6322 Malcolm Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lakewood area living close to Mockingbird and Lakewood shopping. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mockingbird Elementary attendance zone. Hardwood floors throughout, large living room with fireplace open to dining room. Bright white kitchen with granite counters, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer. Built in storage. Master bedroom has French doors leading to backyard patio. Side entrance into mudroom. Large backyard with mature trees. Detached two car garage with opener. Wood fence and electric gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Malcolm Drive have any available units?
6322 Malcolm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 Malcolm Drive have?
Some of 6322 Malcolm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Malcolm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Malcolm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Malcolm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6322 Malcolm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6322 Malcolm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Malcolm Drive offers parking.
Does 6322 Malcolm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 Malcolm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Malcolm Drive have a pool?
No, 6322 Malcolm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Malcolm Drive have accessible units?
No, 6322 Malcolm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Malcolm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 Malcolm Drive has units with dishwashers.

