6306 Diamond Head Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bed room, 2 bath room condo behind the pink wall! Located in the quiet Royal Orleans apartment complex, this condo is conveniently located between 75 and the DNT with plenty of access to wonderful shopping and restaurants. The interior of the condo is immaculately maintained with beautiful hardwood floors and original plaster crown molding. Sparkling community pool and outdoor space to enjoy during the spring and summer months. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces in an underground garage for safe and secure parking.



