6306 Diamond Head Circle
6306 Diamond Head Circle

6306 Diamond Head Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Diamond Head Circle, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bed room, 2 bath room condo behind the pink wall! Located in the quiet Royal Orleans apartment complex, this condo is conveniently located between 75 and the DNT with plenty of access to wonderful shopping and restaurants. The interior of the condo is immaculately maintained with beautiful hardwood floors and original plaster crown molding. Sparkling community pool and outdoor space to enjoy during the spring and summer months. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces in an underground garage for safe and secure parking.

This unit will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Diamond Head Circle have any available units?
6306 Diamond Head Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 Diamond Head Circle have?
Some of 6306 Diamond Head Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Diamond Head Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Diamond Head Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Diamond Head Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Diamond Head Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6306 Diamond Head Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Diamond Head Circle offers parking.
Does 6306 Diamond Head Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Diamond Head Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Diamond Head Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6306 Diamond Head Circle has a pool.
Does 6306 Diamond Head Circle have accessible units?
No, 6306 Diamond Head Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Diamond Head Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 Diamond Head Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

