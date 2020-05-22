Rent Calculator
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6302 Belmont Avenue
6302 Belmont Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6302 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice two story duplex with hardwood floors. Living area. Dining area. Kitchen. Half bath. Both bedrooms up. Washer and dryer provided. Fenced yard. One car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6302 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
6302 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6302 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 6302 Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6302 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6302 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6302 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6302 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 6302 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6302 Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 6302 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6302 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6302 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6302 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
