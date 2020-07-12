/
/
/
lowest greenville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
295 Apartments for rent in Lowest Greenville, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
975 sqft
Live here if: you want to bring your vacation lifestyle home with you Le Parc feels so much like the Mediterranean that it’s been featured as a location on the big screen. Just like a fabulous vacation, you’ll never want to leave.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
840 sqft
Less than three blocks from Greenville Avenue sits The Collette a small residential community comprised of one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,299
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1223 sqft
In the Lower Greenville area of Dallas, these apartments boast luxury finishes and high-end bathrooms, private garages, and a grilling area. A block away from Trader Joe's, Mudsmith, and other popular restaurants and stores.
Results within 1 mile of Lowest Greenville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1144 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, close to DART CityPlace Station, airports and major highways. Residents enjoy units that have granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. The community features a resort-style pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
48 Units Available
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,749
1623 sqft
Conveniently situated off Knox-Henderson and Greenville Avenue, in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units offer residents stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features pool, trash valet, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
33 Units Available
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in north Dallas, close to US Route 75 and L. Pet-friendly complex with covered parking and access gates. Each apartment has wood-style flooring, washer/dryer and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
25 Units Available
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1159 sqft
Within walking distance to Cole Park and Katy Trail. Also near Cityplace/Uptown DART Station. Open floor plans feature modern kitchens and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a range of fitness facilities, including Modera bikes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1077 sqft
Homes with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, European cabinetry and garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to a lap pool, extra storage space and outdoor barbecue area, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from Parkland Memorial Hospital.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
23 Units Available
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1210 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, spacious closets and intruder alarms. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center, a pool and a pet park, among other modern amenities. Ten minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1274 sqft
Enjoy luxury amenities like an on-site coffee bar, cabanas, pet area, swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood floors, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1137 sqft
Modern apartments with sleek finishes and a patio/balcony. Use the onsite conference room to work or have meetings. Workout in the gym. Enjoy easy access to the North Central Expressway. Just four miles from downtown.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
34 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
42 Units Available
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1583 sqft
Now Leasing! Alexan Lower Greenville offers studios, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Introducing a new apartment community inspired by the craftsman-styled homes of the late 19th century.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
11 Units Available
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,483
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
986 sqft
Sophisticated living with crown molding in living rooms and bedrooms. Fully-equipped fitness center, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Swimming pool with waterfall. Gated underground garage parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1173 sqft
Adjacent to Highland Park and close to the I-75. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens and built-in book shelves. On-site amenities include a lounge with Starbucks coffee bar, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
44 Units Available
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,185
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1313 sqft
This community offers countless amenities, including a 24-hour gym, garage parking, fire pit and game room. Units have granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Conveniently located minutes from the Trader Joe's shopping center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
Live here if: you see beauty in historic craftsmanship and detail Located on the same street as some of the most beautiful and historic estates in the area, the Greystone is a 10-resident property perfect for people that enjoy taking walks and
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
Welcome to Power Properties, a charming community of apartment homes located in the exclusive historic Dallas neighborhood of Lakewood. Power Properties has created a unique atmosphere with a boutique flare in the heart of the city.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
7 Units Available
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1134 sqft
Community features include coffee bar, gym, clubhouse and hot tub. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets and fireplace. North Park Mall and Downtown Dallas are just a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
960 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and patios/balconies. Enjoy use of the pool during hot days. Get work done at the business center. Explore all the attractions of the nearby Arts District during free time.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,185
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with nine-foot ceilings and granite counters. Custom cabinetry. USB and Bluetooth in all units. Community has resort-style pool with private cabanas. Electric car charging stations on-site. Near I-30.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXBalch Springs, TXDeSoto, TXDuncanville, TXRowlett, TX