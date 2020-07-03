All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6266 Melody Lane

6266 Melody Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6266 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Subleasing studio apartment
Located at Tribeca on the Creek Apartments

Sits in first floor of three story building, parking lot is right next to entrance, within walking distance of walmart, JCpenney, and many other stores.

the apartment rent is $630 / month, utilities not included, youll have access to the pool, parking lot, and gate code.

Gated Community.

The actual move out date is 4/30/2019 but it can be extended without a increase in rent depending on availability.

A deal can be worked out in terms of payments.

if you have any questions, please dont hesitate to ask

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6266 Melody Lane have any available units?
6266 Melody Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6266 Melody Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6266 Melody Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6266 Melody Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6266 Melody Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6266 Melody Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6266 Melody Lane offers parking.
Does 6266 Melody Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6266 Melody Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6266 Melody Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6266 Melody Lane has a pool.
Does 6266 Melody Lane have accessible units?
No, 6266 Melody Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6266 Melody Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6266 Melody Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6266 Melody Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6266 Melody Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

