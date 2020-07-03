6266 Melody Lane

Amenities

parking pool

Subleasing studio apartment

Located at Tribeca on the Creek Apartments



Sits in first floor of three story building, parking lot is right next to entrance, within walking distance of walmart, JCpenney, and many other stores.



the apartment rent is $630 / month, utilities not included, youll have access to the pool, parking lot, and gate code.



Gated Community.



The actual move out date is 4/30/2019 but it can be extended without a increase in rent depending on availability.



A deal can be worked out in terms of payments.



if you have any questions, please dont hesitate to ask