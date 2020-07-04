All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6231 Meadow Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

6231 Meadow Road

6231 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

6231 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pristine Single Story home at the border of Preston Hollow. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage. No Carpet at all in this home; only Wood Flooring & Ceramic Title. Entry is flanked by Formal Living & Formal Dining. Butlers Pantry separates F. Dining & oversized Kitchen. Extensive Prep Space as well as Storage in the Kitchen which features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, & a Refrigerator. Family Room is open to Kitchen & overlooks the Backyard with rows of Windows. Master Suite has a Sitting Area & Bath with separate Shower-Tub.
Study with builtins separate Master from 2 Guest Rooms. Large Backyard with plenty of space for Kids & Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 Meadow Road have any available units?
6231 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6231 Meadow Road have?
Some of 6231 Meadow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
6231 Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6231 Meadow Road is pet friendly.
Does 6231 Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 6231 Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 6231 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6231 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 6231 Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 6231 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 6231 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.

