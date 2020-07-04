6231 Meadow Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pristine Single Story home at the border of Preston Hollow. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage. No Carpet at all in this home; only Wood Flooring & Ceramic Title. Entry is flanked by Formal Living & Formal Dining. Butlers Pantry separates F. Dining & oversized Kitchen. Extensive Prep Space as well as Storage in the Kitchen which features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, & a Refrigerator. Family Room is open to Kitchen & overlooks the Backyard with rows of Windows. Master Suite has a Sitting Area & Bath with separate Shower-Tub.

Study with builtins separate Master from 2 Guest Rooms. Large Backyard with plenty of space for Kids & Pets.