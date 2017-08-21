623 Tenna Loma Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Beautifully updated Kessler Park Tudor minutes from from Stevens Park Golf Course, Bishop Arts, and Downtown Dallas. Fully renovated in 2018 featuring gourmet kitchen with chef grade stainless steel appliances, huge island with breakfast bar, and large open concept dining room. Large master bedroom and fully renovated bathroom including walk-in shower. Large guest bedroom with built in cabinets and entryway into the sunroom which is currently used as another bedroom with window unit for heating & AC. Spacious backyard perfect for pets or grilling out.