623 Tenna Loma Court
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:18 AM

623 Tenna Loma Court

Location

623 Tenna Loma Court, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully updated Kessler Park Tudor minutes from from Stevens Park Golf Course, Bishop Arts, and Downtown Dallas. Fully renovated in 2018 featuring gourmet kitchen with chef grade stainless steel appliances, huge island with breakfast bar, and large open concept dining room. Large master bedroom and fully renovated bathroom including walk-in shower. Large guest bedroom with built in cabinets and entryway into the sunroom which is currently used as another bedroom with window unit for heating & AC. Spacious backyard perfect for pets or grilling out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

