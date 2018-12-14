6223 Walnut Hill Lane

Amenities

garage stainless steel hot tub fireplace bathtub refrigerator

Coveted South Preston Hollow home for LEASE for $8300! This stunning custom built home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 2 living areas, 2 fireplaces, 3 car garage & SO much more! Gorgeous contemporary kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, oversized island & beautiful natural marble & stone finish outs - an entertainer's DREAM space!

Large master suite features private yard access away from other bedrooms, spa styled shower with overhead rain feature & 2 person jacuzzi soaking tub. Truly a modern sanctuary! Not to mention homes IDEAL location offers rapid access to endless retail and dining options as well as both US 75 & Dallas North Tollway.

No pets, no smoking.