Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:31 AM

6223 Walnut Hill Lane

6223 Walnut Hill Lane
Location

6223 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Coveted South Preston Hollow home for LEASE for $8300! This stunning custom built home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 2 living areas, 2 fireplaces, 3 car garage & SO much more! Gorgeous contemporary kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, oversized island & beautiful natural marble & stone finish outs - an entertainer's DREAM space!
Large master suite features private yard access away from other bedrooms, spa styled shower with overhead rain feature & 2 person jacuzzi soaking tub. Truly a modern sanctuary! Not to mention homes IDEAL location offers rapid access to endless retail and dining options as well as both US 75 & Dallas North Tollway.
No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Walnut Hill Lane have any available units?
6223 Walnut Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Walnut Hill Lane have?
Some of 6223 Walnut Hill Lane's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Walnut Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Walnut Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Walnut Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6223 Walnut Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6223 Walnut Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6223 Walnut Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 6223 Walnut Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 Walnut Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Walnut Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 6223 Walnut Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6223 Walnut Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 6223 Walnut Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Walnut Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 Walnut Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

