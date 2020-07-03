All apartments in Dallas
6223 Saint Moritz Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019

6223 Saint Moritz Avenue

6223 Saint Moritz Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Saint Moritz Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming one-story half duplex in convenient location just a few blocks from restaurants, shops, churches, schools, pharmacy, grocery store, etc. This home offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout and interesting period architectural features including telephone shelf in hall, glass brick window, and Dutch door in kitchen to side stoop. Bedroom has an attached study that could also serve as a nursery. The L-shaped living room and dining room combination provides a spacious entertainment and living environment. This duplex has one parking space in the detached garage which has an outside entry to the fenced grassy backyard. it is located in the coveted Mockingbird Elementary area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue have any available units?
6223 Saint Moritz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue have?
Some of 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Saint Moritz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue offers parking.
Does 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue have a pool?
No, 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6223 Saint Moritz Avenue has units with dishwashers.

