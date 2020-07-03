6223 Saint Moritz Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming one-story half duplex in convenient location just a few blocks from restaurants, shops, churches, schools, pharmacy, grocery store, etc. This home offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout and interesting period architectural features including telephone shelf in hall, glass brick window, and Dutch door in kitchen to side stoop. Bedroom has an attached study that could also serve as a nursery. The L-shaped living room and dining room combination provides a spacious entertainment and living environment. This duplex has one parking space in the detached garage which has an outside entry to the fenced grassy backyard. it is located in the coveted Mockingbird Elementary area.