6219 Cupertino Trail

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom home located in desirable Bent Trail! Spacious Living Room with fireplace and neutral colors throughout. Kitchen offers Granite Counter tops, brushed nickel, stainless steel sink, newer appliances, gas cooktop, built-in microwave, Whirlpool refrigerator included with matching Frigidaire washer dryer set. See through fireplace in Master Bedroom, shutters, and huge Master Closet. Newer Carpet throughout. Recently installed board-on-board privacy fence. Newer AC and heating units. Newer Roof and gutters. Larger Garage, Fully Landscaped. Mature Trees. Automated Sprinkle System. Easy access to Preston Rd, Bush Toll way. THIS IS A MUST SEE! Come make it your home.