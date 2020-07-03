All apartments in Dallas
6219 Cupertino Trail
6219 Cupertino Trail

6219 Cupertino Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6219 Cupertino Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 4 bedroom home located in desirable Bent Trail! Spacious Living Room with fireplace and neutral colors throughout. Kitchen offers Granite Counter tops, brushed nickel, stainless steel sink, newer appliances, gas cooktop, built-in microwave, Whirlpool refrigerator included with matching Frigidaire washer dryer set. See through fireplace in Master Bedroom, shutters, and huge Master Closet. Newer Carpet throughout. Recently installed board-on-board privacy fence. Newer AC and heating units. Newer Roof and gutters. Larger Garage, Fully Landscaped. Mature Trees. Automated Sprinkle System. Easy access to Preston Rd, Bush Toll way. THIS IS A MUST SEE! Come make it your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 Cupertino Trail have any available units?
6219 Cupertino Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6219 Cupertino Trail have?
Some of 6219 Cupertino Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 Cupertino Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6219 Cupertino Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 Cupertino Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6219 Cupertino Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6219 Cupertino Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6219 Cupertino Trail offers parking.
Does 6219 Cupertino Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6219 Cupertino Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 Cupertino Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6219 Cupertino Trail has a pool.
Does 6219 Cupertino Trail have accessible units?
No, 6219 Cupertino Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 Cupertino Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6219 Cupertino Trail has units with dishwashers.

