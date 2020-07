Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Prime Lakewood Location. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, ceiling fans, Front Driveway parking and fenced in backyard. Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Owner maintains the yard. No pets and No smoking. Submit TAR Lease App, Copy of DL, Last 3 paystubs with YTD and $40 app fee per applicant.