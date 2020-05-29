All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Arrive on University

5750 E University Blvd · (814) 261-0460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
NO FEES! --- APPLY TODAY & We'll Waive Your Application & Admin Fee. *Must move In by 7/18/20!
Location

5750 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0513 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 0518 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 0824 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0922 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Unit 0321 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive on University.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
community garden
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Live in the excitement of big-city life as part of the sprawling Dallas metroplex, with downtown Dallas only 10 minutes away. Experience the diversity and culture of the city, or stay closer to home with a wide selection of the best restaurants, bars, and live entertainment a walking distance away in Lower Greenville. Arrive on University is a minute away from SMU and the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Whether you commute, study, travel, or enjoy the occasional weekend excursion, our easy access to I-30 and the 75 becomes the gateway to elevated living.Our apartment homes include recently renovated interiors complete with all the necessary essentials of living. Choose from beautiful one- and two-bedroom floor plans, featuring some of the largest living spaces in Dallas, Texas. Residents are invited to relax in our pool and resort-style courtyard with pergola-covered grilling stations. Socialize and enjoy the free Wi-Fi in each of our common areas, or catch up on some fitness goals in our on-site fitness center. Bring your pets to our pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.Each apartment welcomes residents with sleek, modern design providing a comfortable, stylish ambiance for any lifestyle. Cook like a gourmet in designer kitchens complete with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, or stretch out and cozy up near a wood-burning fireplace available in select apartments. With ample space and storage with each floor plan, you'll have space for everything you need. Private one-car garages are available at an additional cost as well. Whatever your lifestyle holds, you'll find your perfect fit at Arrive on University. Browse our site here for more information, and call today to make our beautiful community your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100 for one bedroom; $200 for two bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arrive on University have any available units?
Arrive on University has 5 units available starting at $1,339 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive on University have?
Some of Arrive on University's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive on University currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive on University is offering the following rent specials: NO FEES! --- APPLY TODAY & We'll Waive Your Application & Admin Fee. *Must move In by 7/18/20!
Is Arrive on University pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive on University is pet friendly.
Does Arrive on University offer parking?
Yes, Arrive on University offers parking.
Does Arrive on University have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive on University offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive on University have a pool?
Yes, Arrive on University has a pool.
Does Arrive on University have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive on University has accessible units.
Does Arrive on University have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive on University has units with dishwashers.

