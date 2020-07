Amenities

For rent is a 2BR 1BA duplex with eat-in kitchen on a quiet residential street in Lakewood Heights. The unit comes with a washer and dryer. It offers a large fenced-in backyward and is close to tietze park, skillman-Live Oak Shopping Center, greenville ave and Lakewood Shopping Center. It is also just minutes away from white rock lake and downtown Dallas.