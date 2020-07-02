All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6125 Revere Place

6125 Revere Place · No Longer Available
Location

6125 Revere Place, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very unique Spanish eclectic home located in the Wilshire Heights neighborhood. Walking distance to the M-Streets and Greenville Avenue. This home was redesigned in 2016 with fresh new granite countertops and tile in the kitchen, complete transformation in the master bathroom and new floor and tile in the guest bathroom. The features of this special home include large plantation shutters throughout, glass front cabinets in the kitchen, updated appliances, crown molding, and raised ceilings. The outside covered deck is a great spot to relax with attached electric heaters on the ceiling and curtains for temperature control and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 Revere Place have any available units?
6125 Revere Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 Revere Place have?
Some of 6125 Revere Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 Revere Place currently offering any rent specials?
6125 Revere Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 Revere Place pet-friendly?
No, 6125 Revere Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6125 Revere Place offer parking?
Yes, 6125 Revere Place offers parking.
Does 6125 Revere Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 Revere Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 Revere Place have a pool?
No, 6125 Revere Place does not have a pool.
Does 6125 Revere Place have accessible units?
No, 6125 Revere Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 Revere Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 Revere Place has units with dishwashers.

