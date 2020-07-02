6125 Revere Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very unique Spanish eclectic home located in the Wilshire Heights neighborhood. Walking distance to the M-Streets and Greenville Avenue. This home was redesigned in 2016 with fresh new granite countertops and tile in the kitchen, complete transformation in the master bathroom and new floor and tile in the guest bathroom. The features of this special home include large plantation shutters throughout, glass front cabinets in the kitchen, updated appliances, crown molding, and raised ceilings. The outside covered deck is a great spot to relax with attached electric heaters on the ceiling and curtains for temperature control and privacy.