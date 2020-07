Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

ALL BILLS PAID! Deposit Reduced to $1000! Convenient to Preston Center, this unit offers 2 living areas with laminate wood floors, fresh paint. Kitchen has new granite with SS refrigerator, electric range - oven and plenty of storage.The large carpeted bedrooms have roomy closets, one with a balcony over looking the pool. WD hook up in half bath. Unit has front and rear entrances with 2 covered parking spots. All utilities included in the monthly HOA dues.