6027 Homestead Court
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:48 PM

6027 Homestead Court

6027 Homestead Court · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Homestead Court, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location . Location...A cute 2 story house with 3 bedroom 2.1 baths, Open floor plan, Formal dining, Huge living with FP, Good size kitchen, Breakfast bar, One room & half bath down, 2 bedroom with 2 full bath up, Hand scraped hardwood flooring & ceramic tile, No carpet. Balcony off master bedrm, Vaulted ceilings, four closets, two are walk-in plus linen closet. Huge Courtyard, Centrally located, close to shops & restaurants. Minutes to North Dallas Tollway, I90 & Preston. Dallas address with PLANO SCHOOLS. Pet case by case. . Good credit required. Tar application, copy of driver’s license, proof of income or fund.. no application been accepted yet. Plz show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 Homestead Court have any available units?
6027 Homestead Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6027 Homestead Court have?
Some of 6027 Homestead Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 Homestead Court currently offering any rent specials?
6027 Homestead Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 Homestead Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6027 Homestead Court is pet friendly.
Does 6027 Homestead Court offer parking?
Yes, 6027 Homestead Court offers parking.
Does 6027 Homestead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6027 Homestead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 Homestead Court have a pool?
No, 6027 Homestead Court does not have a pool.
Does 6027 Homestead Court have accessible units?
No, 6027 Homestead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 Homestead Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6027 Homestead Court has units with dishwashers.

