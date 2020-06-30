6027 Homestead Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location . Location...A cute 2 story house with 3 bedroom 2.1 baths, Open floor plan, Formal dining, Huge living with FP, Good size kitchen, Breakfast bar, One room & half bath down, 2 bedroom with 2 full bath up, Hand scraped hardwood flooring & ceramic tile, No carpet. Balcony off master bedrm, Vaulted ceilings, four closets, two are walk-in plus linen closet. Huge Courtyard, Centrally located, close to shops & restaurants. Minutes to North Dallas Tollway, I90 & Preston. Dallas address with PLANO SCHOOLS. Pet case by case. . Good credit required. Tar application, copy of driver’s license, proof of income or fund.. no application been accepted yet. Plz show.