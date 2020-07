Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom zero-lot home near Preston and Frankford. Low maintenance home with hardwoods, slate and ceramic tile thru-out. Gas fireplace with logs, ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Large 2 car garage and full size washer dryer hookups. Fenced in backyard and patio. This north Dallas location will not last long. Perfect room mate floor plan. Must See!