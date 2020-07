Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You will love this Move- in ready condo. This modern, posh style condo is the perfect In big D! located in the middle of Lower Greenville. This one bedroom condo has modern kitchen, and an updated bathroom. One parking space is included. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!