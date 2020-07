Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT TREED CORNER LOT 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME IN LOWER GREENVILLE. HOUSE HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LIVING, DINING AND UTILITY ROOM PLUS KITCHEN NOOK AND MOCK FIREPLACE (NONFUNCTIONAL). KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDE: REFRIGERATOR & DISHWASHER. WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED ARE NOT WARRANTIED. NON REAL ITEMS THAT REMAIN AT PROPERTY ARE HUTCH AND CHANDELIER IN DINING ROOM, WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE, AND ANTIQUE GAS RANGE IN GARAGE.