Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5947 Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5947 Park Lane

5947 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5947 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75225

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
media room
wine room
Dramatic 2014 built French Traditional on Dallas' most prestigious address. 5947 Park Lane is a stunning estate with everything the most discerning of buyers could want. Luxurious gourmet kitchen, great room, wine cellar, library, hidden cigar-wine room. Main level Master quarters with huge walk in closet, private utility, and private entry. 2nd level has 4 en suite guest rooms, media room, game room, oversized balcony overlooking large entertainment courtyard with beautiful fountains and outdoor fireplace. 430+ sq ft guest quarters on other side of front courtyard not included in square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5947 Park Lane have any available units?
5947 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5947 Park Lane have?
Some of 5947 Park Lane's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5947 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5947 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5947 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5947 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5947 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5947 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 5947 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5947 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5947 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 5947 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5947 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 5947 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5947 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5947 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

