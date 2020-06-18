Amenities
Dramatic 2014 built French Traditional on Dallas' most prestigious address. 5947 Park Lane is a stunning estate with everything the most discerning of buyers could want. Luxurious gourmet kitchen, great room, wine cellar, library, hidden cigar-wine room. Main level Master quarters with huge walk in closet, private utility, and private entry. 2nd level has 4 en suite guest rooms, media room, game room, oversized balcony overlooking large entertainment courtyard with beautiful fountains and outdoor fireplace. 430+ sq ft guest quarters on other side of front courtyard not included in square footage.