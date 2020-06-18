Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage media room wine room

Dramatic 2014 built French Traditional on Dallas' most prestigious address. 5947 Park Lane is a stunning estate with everything the most discerning of buyers could want. Luxurious gourmet kitchen, great room, wine cellar, library, hidden cigar-wine room. Main level Master quarters with huge walk in closet, private utility, and private entry. 2nd level has 4 en suite guest rooms, media room, game room, oversized balcony overlooking large entertainment courtyard with beautiful fountains and outdoor fireplace. 430+ sq ft guest quarters on other side of front courtyard not included in square footage.