Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walk to Trader Joe's ! This is a cute, SF-detached SMALL house.

It is located behind the four-unit bldg in front. The rear house is in very good condition.

Central Air and Heat Double pane thermo windows

Tile floors downstairs, wood floors up

Kitchen features Granite c-tops over maple cabinets

Stainless; Dishwasher, Microwave over Gas Range and Refrigerator. 2019 Stack washer Dryer included.

Avail April 1st. 20lb quiet pet limit. No fenced yard