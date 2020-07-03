All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5924 Goliad Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5924 Goliad Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:13 AM

5924 Goliad Avenue

5924 Goliad Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5924 Goliad Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single story duplex just minutes from lower Greenville! Nice and open living, dining and kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen and bathroom which have tile flooring. Full remodel has just been completed in the kitchen! Features include brand new cabinets and granite counter tops. Refrigerator, dishwasher and gas oven range included. Full size washer and dryer connections, central heat and air! Backdoor leads out to the shared fenced yard with two large patio areas. Tenants pay all utilities, owner cuts the lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Goliad Avenue have any available units?
5924 Goliad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 Goliad Avenue have?
Some of 5924 Goliad Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Goliad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Goliad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Goliad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5924 Goliad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5924 Goliad Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5924 Goliad Avenue offers parking.
Does 5924 Goliad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Goliad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Goliad Avenue have a pool?
No, 5924 Goliad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Goliad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5924 Goliad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Goliad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Goliad Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University