Dallas, TX
5911 Lindell Avenue
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:25 AM

5911 Lindell Avenue

5911 Lindell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Lindell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Beautiful new construction condo available for lease. Located on Lindell Avenue, just blocks from Greenville & Live Oak, within walking distance to some of the best attractions in East Dallas. This home lives large with 11 to 14-foot ceilings and massive windows welcoming in an abundance of natural light. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel Bosch appliances. 2nd floor is perfect for entertaining guests. Bosch fridge and Samsung HE washer & dryer installed and included in lease. Get going in the morning and wind down at night in a beautiful master suite with a breath-taking bathroom and walk-in closet. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis, will require pet deposit and pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Lindell Avenue have any available units?
5911 Lindell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Lindell Avenue have?
Some of 5911 Lindell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Lindell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Lindell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Lindell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Lindell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Lindell Avenue offer parking?
No, 5911 Lindell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5911 Lindell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5911 Lindell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Lindell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5911 Lindell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Lindell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5911 Lindell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Lindell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 Lindell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

