5911 Lindell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Beautiful new construction condo available for lease. Located on Lindell Avenue, just blocks from Greenville & Live Oak, within walking distance to some of the best attractions in East Dallas. This home lives large with 11 to 14-foot ceilings and massive windows welcoming in an abundance of natural light. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel Bosch appliances. 2nd floor is perfect for entertaining guests. Bosch fridge and Samsung HE washer & dryer installed and included in lease. Get going in the morning and wind down at night in a beautiful master suite with a breath-taking bathroom and walk-in closet. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis, will require pet deposit and pet rent.