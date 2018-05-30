5902 Velasco Avenue

Amenities

Spacious fully renovated 2BR-2BA downstairs unit of a duplex located in the M Streets area of Dallas - a stone's throw from popular Greenville Avenue which contains restaurants, retail and music scene. Gorgeous wood floors throughout with a large den opening up to a spacious kitchen. The kitchen offer stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Two extra large bedrooms with walk in closets. Don't miss the attached cover porch!



Approximately 5 minutes from White Rock Lake and 12 minutes from downtown Dallas.