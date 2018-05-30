All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5902 Velasco Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5902 Velasco Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:33 AM

5902 Velasco Avenue

5902 Velasco Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5902 Velasco Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious fully renovated 2BR-2BA downstairs unit of a duplex located in the M Streets area of Dallas - a stone's throw from popular Greenville Avenue which contains restaurants, retail and music scene. Gorgeous wood floors throughout with a large den opening up to a spacious kitchen. The kitchen offer stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Two extra large bedrooms with walk in closets. Don't miss the attached cover porch!

Approximately 5 minutes from White Rock Lake and 12 minutes from downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Velasco Avenue have any available units?
5902 Velasco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Velasco Avenue have?
Some of 5902 Velasco Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Velasco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Velasco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Velasco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5902 Velasco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5902 Velasco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5902 Velasco Avenue offers parking.
Does 5902 Velasco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Velasco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Velasco Avenue have a pool?
No, 5902 Velasco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Velasco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5902 Velasco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Velasco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 Velasco Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University