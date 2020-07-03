5849 Sandhurst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Don't miss out on your opportunity!Updated 2 bed 2 full bath condo. Beautiful hardwood floors and plantation shutters throughout the unit. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen. Updated baths & large closets with lots of space. Private covered patio with 2 assigned covered parking spaces, right outside the back door! Community pool close to condo. Great location! Close to SMU, Katy Trail Extension, Lower Greenville, White Rock Lake, North Park Mall, Mockingbird Station, Central Market, Tom Thumb, restaurants, and downtown Dallas. Very Sought After Centrally Located Complex! Pets Considered on Case by Case Basis.No

Smoking