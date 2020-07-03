All apartments in Dallas
5849 Sandhurst Lane
5849 Sandhurst Lane

5849 Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5849 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Don't miss out on your opportunity!Updated 2 bed 2 full bath condo. Beautiful hardwood floors and plantation shutters throughout the unit. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen. Updated baths & large closets with lots of space. Private covered patio with 2 assigned covered parking spaces, right outside the back door! Community pool close to condo. Great location! Close to SMU, Katy Trail Extension, Lower Greenville, White Rock Lake, North Park Mall, Mockingbird Station, Central Market, Tom Thumb, restaurants, and downtown Dallas. Very Sought After Centrally Located Complex! Pets Considered on Case by Case Basis.No
Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5849 Sandhurst Lane have any available units?
5849 Sandhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5849 Sandhurst Lane have?
Some of 5849 Sandhurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5849 Sandhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5849 Sandhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5849 Sandhurst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5849 Sandhurst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5849 Sandhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5849 Sandhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 5849 Sandhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5849 Sandhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5849 Sandhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5849 Sandhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 5849 Sandhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 5849 Sandhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5849 Sandhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5849 Sandhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

