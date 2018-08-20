All apartments in Dallas
5845 Sandhurst Lane

5845 Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5845 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Recently updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo in a great location close to SMU, Northpark Mall, Central Market and access to the Dart Rail. Hardwoods in main living & dining area with open kitchen complete with granite, undermount sink, & stainless steel appliances. Generous sized bedrooms include multiple walk in closets and an oversized open patio with porcelain tile. Master Bathroom has been recently updated in the home. Two covered parking spaces come with the Unitas well as a storage downstairs and a Full Size Washer & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 Sandhurst Lane have any available units?
5845 Sandhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845 Sandhurst Lane have?
Some of 5845 Sandhurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 Sandhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Sandhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 Sandhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5845 Sandhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5845 Sandhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5845 Sandhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 5845 Sandhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5845 Sandhurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 Sandhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5845 Sandhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 5845 Sandhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 5845 Sandhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 Sandhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5845 Sandhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

