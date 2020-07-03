All apartments in Dallas
5828 Mossbrook Trail

Location

5828 Mossbrook Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PLANO ISD! Beautiful home in N Dallas most desirable community of MOSS CREEK ESTATES. 4 bd, 2.5 baths with large formal living and dining, a perfect place entertain guests. Upgraded kitchen with granite, brand new SS appliances, backslash! Spacious breakfast nook and large laundry room. Upstairs offer huge master with fireplace and three bedrooms and a bathroom. Recent upgrades include new Roof, new Paint interior, and exterior, epoxy in the garage, new Fireplace with a Granite base, new Bathroom floors including Master bath. Huge master Master with double-sided Fireplace, no carpet, custom draperies. Beautiful trail in front of the house and walk to Moss Glen Park!For more info http:www.mossglenpark.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

