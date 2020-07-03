5828 Mossbrook Trail

Amenities

PLANO ISD! Beautiful home in N Dallas most desirable community of MOSS CREEK ESTATES. 4 bd, 2.5 baths with large formal living and dining, a perfect place entertain guests. Upgraded kitchen with granite, brand new SS appliances, backslash! Spacious breakfast nook and large laundry room. Upstairs offer huge master with fireplace and three bedrooms and a bathroom. Recent upgrades include new Roof, new Paint interior, and exterior, epoxy in the garage, new Fireplace with a Granite base, new Bathroom floors including Master bath. Huge master Master with double-sided Fireplace, no carpet, custom draperies. Beautiful trail in front of the house and walk to Moss Glen Park!For more info http:www.mossglenpark.com