Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:42 PM

5822 Worth Street

5822 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

5822 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
Ten foot ceilings, refinished wood floors, and tons of natural light are just a few of the features this charming 1920s Craftsman has to offer. Three spacious bedrooms, bathrooms with original tile and a claw footed tub, French doors, and a light and bright kitchen full of storage, allow for easy, comfortable living. The covered front porch with swing and backyard deck make this house the perfect place to entertain or unwind. Historic Junius Heights offers convenient access to downtown Dallas, Lakewood shopping, restaurants, FUN, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Worth Street have any available units?
5822 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Worth Street have?
Some of 5822 Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 5822 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5822 Worth Street offer parking?
No, 5822 Worth Street does not offer parking.
Does 5822 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 5822 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 5822 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5822 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

