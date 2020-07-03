Rent Calculator
5808 Oram Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5808 Oram Street
5808 Oram Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5808 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious one bedroom steps away from popular Lower Greenville. Off Street parking and large back deck. High quality carpet throughout. Great Value, a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5808 Oram Street have any available units?
5808 Oram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5808 Oram Street have?
Some of 5808 Oram Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5808 Oram Street currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Oram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Oram Street pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Oram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5808 Oram Street offer parking?
No, 5808 Oram Street does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Oram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Oram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Oram Street have a pool?
No, 5808 Oram Street does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Oram Street have accessible units?
No, 5808 Oram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Oram Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Oram Street does not have units with dishwashers.
