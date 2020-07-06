All apartments in Dallas
Mockingbird Flats
Mockingbird Flats

5600 SMU Blvd · (310) 912-7914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now offering virtual touring options! Receive up to 2-MONTHS FREE on select units! See a Leasing Associate for details.
Location

5600 SMU Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2313 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 1337 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 3413 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 2502 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 1223 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 872 sqft

See 42+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mockingbird Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
garage
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
fire pit
green community
hot tub
lobby
pool table
shuffle board
From the time the alarm goes off in the morning to the final call for drinks at the end of the night, your life is always on the move. Your residence shouldn't disconnect from this lifestyle, but instead fit right in with the pace and everything you’re pushing forward to achieve.

Mockingbird Flats is well connected to the Dallas scene you’re seeking. It’s both steps away from the campus of Southern Methodist University and the eclectic entertainment options within Downtown Dallas, particularly in University Park and Uptown. Not skipping a beat from this thriving community, Mockingbird Flats boasts studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes accented with sleek finishes and modern amenities.

Don’t miss the opportunity to get well acquainted with Mockingbird Flats. Strike up a conversation, and then stop by for a tour of these unique Dallas apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time Fee $250
limit: 2 allowed
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed Restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mockingbird Flats have any available units?
Mockingbird Flats has 74 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Mockingbird Flats have?
Some of Mockingbird Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mockingbird Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Mockingbird Flats is offering the following rent specials: Now offering virtual touring options! Receive up to 2-MONTHS FREE on select units! See a Leasing Associate for details.
Is Mockingbird Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Mockingbird Flats is pet friendly.
Does Mockingbird Flats offer parking?
Yes, Mockingbird Flats offers parking.
Does Mockingbird Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mockingbird Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mockingbird Flats have a pool?
Yes, Mockingbird Flats has a pool.
Does Mockingbird Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Mockingbird Flats has accessible units.
Does Mockingbird Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mockingbird Flats has units with dishwashers.
