Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance cc payments bike storage internet access package receiving garage 24hr concierge bbq/grill business center conference room fire pit green community hot tub lobby pool table shuffle board

From the time the alarm goes off in the morning to the final call for drinks at the end of the night, your life is always on the move. Your residence shouldn't disconnect from this lifestyle, but instead fit right in with the pace and everything you’re pushing forward to achieve.



Mockingbird Flats is well connected to the Dallas scene you’re seeking. It’s both steps away from the campus of Southern Methodist University and the eclectic entertainment options within Downtown Dallas, particularly in University Park and Uptown. Not skipping a beat from this thriving community, Mockingbird Flats boasts studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes accented with sleek finishes and modern amenities.



Don’t miss the opportunity to get well acquainted with Mockingbird Flats. Strike up a conversation, and then stop by for a tour of these unique Dallas apartments.