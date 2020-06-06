5738 Vickery Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Price Reduced! Hard to find newer home in this area with Three bedrooms plus an Elegant Office! Large master suite with Luxury Bath and large closet. Home looks like new, gorgeous wood floors, tall ceilings, granite counters, covered back patio! Baths updated. Two car garage plus room in the driveway. Landscaping is included in the lease so you don't have to worry about yard work!! Relax and Enjoy! Owners are flexible to various lease time frames. Great Location! Just one block off of Lower Greenville-M Streets Restaurant areas, minutes to downtown.