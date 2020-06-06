All apartments in Dallas
5738 Vickery Boulevard

5738 Vickery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5738 Vickery Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price Reduced! Hard to find newer home in this area with Three bedrooms plus an Elegant Office! Large master suite with Luxury Bath and large closet. Home looks like new, gorgeous wood floors, tall ceilings, granite counters, covered back patio! Baths updated. Two car garage plus room in the driveway. Landscaping is included in the lease so you don't have to worry about yard work!! Relax and Enjoy! Owners are flexible to various lease time frames. Great Location! Just one block off of Lower Greenville-M Streets Restaurant areas, minutes to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5738 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5738 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5738 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5738 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5738 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5738 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5738 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5738 Vickery Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5738 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5738 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5738 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5738 Vickery Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5738 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5738 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5738 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5738 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5738 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5738 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

