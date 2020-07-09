5718 Mccommas Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous Greenwood Flats Condo just off Greenville Ave! First Level townhome style unit features concrete floors,chef's kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, gas cook top, open floor plan. Second Floor features the Master Bedroom, which includes large walk-in closet, huge stand alone tub, and the 2nd Bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Unit also comes with a private balcony, direct access to the garage, and half bath on the main floor. The shared rooftop patio offers outdoor grills, lounge areas and views of downtown. Steps aways from Greenville Ave, Granada Theater, Snuffers, and numerous shops and restaurants. Controlled access to units with secured, gated, underground parking and elevator.