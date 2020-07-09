All apartments in Dallas
5718 Mccommas Boulevard

5718 Mccommas Boulevard
Location

5718 Mccommas Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous Greenwood Flats Condo just off Greenville Ave! First Level townhome style unit features concrete floors,chef's kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, gas cook top, open floor plan. Second Floor features the Master Bedroom, which includes large walk-in closet, huge stand alone tub, and the 2nd Bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Unit also comes with a private balcony, direct access to the garage, and half bath on the main floor. The shared rooftop patio offers outdoor grills, lounge areas and views of downtown. Steps aways from Greenville Ave, Granada Theater, Snuffers, and numerous shops and restaurants. Controlled access to units with secured, gated, underground parking and elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Mccommas Boulevard have any available units?
5718 Mccommas Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5718 Mccommas Boulevard have?
Some of 5718 Mccommas Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 Mccommas Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Mccommas Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Mccommas Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Mccommas Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5718 Mccommas Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Mccommas Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5718 Mccommas Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5718 Mccommas Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Mccommas Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5718 Mccommas Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Mccommas Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5718 Mccommas Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Mccommas Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5718 Mccommas Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

