Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Charming home in LOWER GREENVILLE & M Streets. Well taken care off, updated home with a pool! Kitchen has been updated, neutral colors, lots of space. New appliances, modern fixtures. Walking distance to several restaurants, grocery stores. Beautiful hardwood floors. Covered wrap around porch to enjoy your coffee. The rent includes pool maintenance.



Application fee is non-refundable. Please verify all information before applying. Do not apply unless you meet the criteria.