Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

5616 Harvest Hill Road

5616 Harvest Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Harvest Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
accepts section 8
Location! Location! Location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to LBJ and two blocks from the Dallas Toll way. First Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Half bathroom and Den; 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs. Kitchen and bathrooms are updated. Multiple closets on each floor with lots of storage area. Must See!
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

