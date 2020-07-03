5616 Harvest Hill Road

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Location! Location! Location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to LBJ and two blocks from the Dallas Toll way. First Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Half bathroom and Den; 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs. Kitchen and bathrooms are updated. Multiple closets on each floor with lots of storage area. Must See!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.