Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious, lovely SFA just north of the M Streets, 5522 Winton is a great opportunity for a short-term lease, up to 7 months, available immediately. 3 bed, 2.5 bath with 2 living areas, office, and laundry room with new washer and dryer. Huge master suite and bathroom. Mockingbird Elementary, the shops and restaurants of Greenville Avenue, and Mockingbird Station all walkable.