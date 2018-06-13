5515 Merrimac Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated M Street Tudor. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. A welcoming curb appeal, front porch, and stained glass windows greet you upon arrival. Hardwoods throughout the home with tile in the kitchen, bathrooms, & laundry room. The kitchen includes stainless appliances & quartz countertops. The bathrooms are fresh with new tile, vanities, & fixtures. Fresh paint, hardware, and light fixtures throughout. Enjoy the spacious backyard with a mature tree and flagstone patio. Two car garage. Close to Lower Greenville, Mockingbird Station, & White Rock Lake. Available September 1st.