Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:57 AM

5453 Melrose Avenue

5453 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5453 Melrose Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sleek contemporary single family attached home with beautiful finishes completed in 2017 blocks away from the lively Henderson and Greenville Ave. Light filled first floor features a spacious open floor plan designed for entertaining. Kitchen with quartz counters and large center island with seating opens to dining and living room with gas fireplace and concrete floors. Wonderful master suite upstairs with private balcony, en suite bath w dual sinks and separate shower-tub, and large walk in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms, bath with dual sinks, and living on second level. Also contains covered patio, private entry and yard, and 2 car attached garage. Fantastic location near dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5453 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
5453 Melrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5453 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 5453 Melrose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5453 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5453 Melrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5453 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5453 Melrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5453 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5453 Melrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 5453 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5453 Melrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5453 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 5453 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5453 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5453 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5453 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5453 Melrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

