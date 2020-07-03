5453 Melrose Avenue

Amenities

Sleek contemporary single family attached home with beautiful finishes completed in 2017 blocks away from the lively Henderson and Greenville Ave. Light filled first floor features a spacious open floor plan designed for entertaining. Kitchen with quartz counters and large center island with seating opens to dining and living room with gas fireplace and concrete floors. Wonderful master suite upstairs with private balcony, en suite bath w dual sinks and separate shower-tub, and large walk in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms, bath with dual sinks, and living on second level. Also contains covered patio, private entry and yard, and 2 car attached garage. Fantastic location near dining, shopping, and entertainment.