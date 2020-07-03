All apartments in Dallas
Location

5210 Royal Crest Drive, Dallas, TX 75229

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This one-story home on two-thirds of an acre is available for lease for the first time. The property boasts an open floor plan filled with natural light and a great flow from room to room. Highlights include multiple entertaining areas, a remodeled kitchen with top of the line SS appliances, Cosmos granite counters, custom cabinetry, incredible storage, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings anchored by a gas fireplace, spacious bedrooms and a backyard oasis complete with beautiful pool, covered seating area, lush gardens and koi pond. Ideally situated in Preston Hollow with easy access to the Tollway, 635, some of Dallas' best private schools and all the shops and restaurants that the area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Royal Crest Drive have any available units?
5210 Royal Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 Royal Crest Drive have?
Some of 5210 Royal Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Royal Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Royal Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Royal Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5210 Royal Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5210 Royal Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Royal Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 5210 Royal Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Royal Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Royal Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5210 Royal Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 5210 Royal Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5210 Royal Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Royal Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 Royal Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

