5210 Royal Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This one-story home on two-thirds of an acre is available for lease for the first time. The property boasts an open floor plan filled with natural light and a great flow from room to room. Highlights include multiple entertaining areas, a remodeled kitchen with top of the line SS appliances, Cosmos granite counters, custom cabinetry, incredible storage, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings anchored by a gas fireplace, spacious bedrooms and a backyard oasis complete with beautiful pool, covered seating area, lush gardens and koi pond. Ideally situated in Preston Hollow with easy access to the Tollway, 635, some of Dallas' best private schools and all the shops and restaurants that the area has to offer.