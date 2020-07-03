Wow! What a view from the 14th floor! Remodeled condo with wood floors ready to move-in. Private elevator. Open kitchen. Beautiful gardens, inside gym and pool, sauna, 2 tennis courts, private lake, party room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have any available units?
5200 Keller Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 Keller Springs Road have?
Some of 5200 Keller Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Keller Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Keller Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.