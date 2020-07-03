All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5200 Keller Springs Road

5200 Keller Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5200 Keller Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Willow Falls

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Wow! What a view from the 14th floor! Remodeled condo with wood floors ready to move-in. Private elevator. Open kitchen. Beautiful gardens, inside gym and pool, sauna, 2 tennis courts, private lake, party room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have any available units?
5200 Keller Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 Keller Springs Road have?
Some of 5200 Keller Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Keller Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Keller Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Keller Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5200 Keller Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road offer parking?
No, 5200 Keller Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 Keller Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 5200 Keller Springs Road has a pool.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5200 Keller Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 Keller Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

