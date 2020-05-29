All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5200 Columbia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5200 Columbia Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5200 Columbia Avenue

5200 Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5200 Columbia Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated E Dallas Duplex! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, hardwood flooring throughout, lots of storage space. attached 2 car garage with opener. Full size laundry connections. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owners take care of shared common yard, tenant just maintains their patio. Centrally located to Deep Ellum and Downtown. Each adult over 18 must apply online. Incomplete applications won't be processed. No housing vouchers. All pets and applications must be approved by the owner. Refrigerator included but not warranted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Columbia Avenue have any available units?
5200 Columbia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 Columbia Avenue have?
Some of 5200 Columbia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 Columbia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5200 Columbia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5200 Columbia Avenue offers parking.
Does 5200 Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 Columbia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5200 Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5200 Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5200 Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 Columbia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University