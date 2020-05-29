5200 Columbia Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated E Dallas Duplex! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, hardwood flooring throughout, lots of storage space. attached 2 car garage with opener. Full size laundry connections. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owners take care of shared common yard, tenant just maintains their patio. Centrally located to Deep Ellum and Downtown. Each adult over 18 must apply online. Incomplete applications won't be processed. No housing vouchers. All pets and applications must be approved by the owner. Refrigerator included but not warranted.