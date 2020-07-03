All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
520 N Prairie Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

520 N Prairie Avenue

520 N Prairie Ave · No Longer Available
Location

520 N Prairie Ave, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
tennis court
Elegant 2nd-floor unit with balcony in newly-rehabbed duplex. Unit offers 2 bedrooms with dining room and large den. Smaller back bedroom lacks closet so could double as an office. Ample closet space throughout with one large walk-in closet off den. Designer touches in all of the current colors with solid wood floors, quartz counters in kitchen and bath and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer-dryer connections in unit. 1 block from newly enhanced Buckner Park with walking trails, playground, basketball and tennis courts. TX Realtor app required per adult with $40 app fee. Up to 2 pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, max 65lbs. & no aggressive breeds. Space for 1 car in driveway & ample street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N Prairie Avenue have any available units?
520 N Prairie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 N Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 520 N Prairie Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
520 N Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 N Prairie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 520 N Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 520 N Prairie Avenue offers parking.
Does 520 N Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 N Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 520 N Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 520 N Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 520 N Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 N Prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

