520 N Prairie Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground tennis court

Elegant 2nd-floor unit with balcony in newly-rehabbed duplex. Unit offers 2 bedrooms with dining room and large den. Smaller back bedroom lacks closet so could double as an office. Ample closet space throughout with one large walk-in closet off den. Designer touches in all of the current colors with solid wood floors, quartz counters in kitchen and bath and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer-dryer connections in unit. 1 block from newly enhanced Buckner Park with walking trails, playground, basketball and tennis courts. TX Realtor app required per adult with $40 app fee. Up to 2 pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, max 65lbs. & no aggressive breeds. Space for 1 car in driveway & ample street parking.